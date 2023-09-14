Applications are invited for 560 vacant positions in Coal India Limited Assam.

Coal India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 560 vacant positions of Management Trainees in various disciplines based on GATE-2023 Scores.

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 560

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mining : 351

Civil : 172

Geology : 37

Qualification :

Mining : Degree in Mining Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks

Civil : Degree in the Civil Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks

Geology : M.Sc. / M.Tech. in Geology or Applied Geology / Geophysics or Applied Geophysics with minimum 60% marks

All candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE -2023).

Pay Scale : Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 Grade in the

scale of pay of Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial Basic of Rs. 50,000/- per month during the training period. On successful and satisfactory completion of 1-year training period and passing the test conducted for the purpose, regularization will be in E-3 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs. 60,000 – 1, 80,000/- at the initial Basic of Rs.60, 000/- with probation for 1 year, if not extended.

Age Limit : The Upper Age Limit is 30 Years as on 31st -Aug-2023 for General (UR) & EWS category candidates. Category-wise relaxation in Upper Age Limit is as per Govt. rules

Selection Procedure : The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE 2023 Scores/Marks.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.coalindia.in/ up to 6 PM of 12th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here