Assam Career CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam in 2024.
Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of One Field Assistant and Two Project Intern in the project entitled “Modelling and Visualising Bodo Tourism and Marketing Bodo Souvenirs with
Fintech-Based Solutions Using AR and VR Technology in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)” in 2024
Name of post : Field Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Consolidated Compensation: Rs. 12,000/- pm
Qualifications:
i) Pursuing or completed M.E./M. Tech in CSE/IT or equivalent
or
ii) B.Tech/B.E/B.Des/M.Sc (CSE/IT) /MCA
Age Limit: Upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxable upto 5 years in the case of SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ WOMAN
Name of post : Project Intern
No. of posts : 2
Consolidated Compensation: Rs. 9,000/- pm
Qualifications:
i) B.E/B.Tech in CSE/IT/B.Des (Passed out or Final year)
ii) BCA/B.Sc. (CSE/IT)
Age Limit: Upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxable upto 5 years in the case of SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ WOMAN
How to apply :
Candidates may send their detailed CV (specifying the qualifications and experience) and soft copy of the filled-in application form on or before 28/01/2024, to y.omo@cit.ac.in and “cc” to amitava.nag@cit.ac.in.
No hard copies of the application will be accepted.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be informed by E-mail
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here