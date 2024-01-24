Assam Career CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam in 2024.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of One Field Assistant and Two Project Intern in the project entitled “Modelling and Visualising Bodo Tourism and Marketing Bodo Souvenirs with

Fintech-Based Solutions Using AR and VR Technology in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)” in 2024

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Compensation: Rs. 12,000/- pm

Qualifications:

i) Pursuing or completed M.E./M. Tech in CSE/IT or equivalent

or

ii) B.Tech/B.E/B.Des/M.Sc (CSE/IT) /MCA

Age Limit: Upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxable upto 5 years in the case of SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ WOMAN

Name of post : Project Intern

No. of posts : 2

Consolidated Compensation: Rs. 9,000/- pm

Qualifications:

i) B.E/B.Tech in CSE/IT/B.Des (Passed out or Final year)

ii) BCA/B.Sc. (CSE/IT)

Age Limit: Upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxable upto 5 years in the case of SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ WOMAN

How to apply :

Candidates may send their detailed CV (specifying the qualifications and experience) and soft copy of the filled-in application form on or before 28/01/2024, to y.omo@cit.ac.in and “cc” to amitava.nag@cit.ac.in.

No hard copies of the application will be accepted.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be informed by E-mail

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here