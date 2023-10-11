Assam Career CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the DST sponsored project of Science, Technology, and Innovation Hub.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

i) B.Tech.(CSE/ECE/IE) / M.Tech (CSE/ECE/IE) from a recognized Institute/University.

ii) First Division or equivalent

iii) A valid GATE Score

Desirable Qualification :

1. Proficiency (Read, Write and Speak) in Bodo/Assamese and English language with knowledge of Website development.

2. Strong programming skills and good knowledge on AI and IoT.

3. Good knowledge on database creation and management.

4. Ability to work in a team, good communication skills and experience in experimental research

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- + 9% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 Years on the date of application, as per DST norms

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents through email at stihub@cit.ac.in with the subject line “Application for the post of JRF under DST project DST/ SEED/ TSP/ STI/ 2021/ 422”

Last date for submission of applications is 31st October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here