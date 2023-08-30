Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Charaideo Judiciary Assam.

The Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Charaideo is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Peon and Chowkidar.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 3

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 52000 + GP Rs. 3900/- (PB-1)

Qualification : Minimum class VIII passed; those who have passed HSSLC (Class XII) or above shall be ineligible to apply. Candidates who are found suppressing their highest educational qualification shall be liable for punishment as per law.

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 2

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 52000 + GP Rs. 3900/- (PB-1)

Qualification : Minimum class VIII passed; those who have passed HSSLC (Class XII) or above shall be ineligible to apply. Candidates who are found suppressing their highest educational qualification shall be liable for punishment as per law.

Age Limit : A candidate must not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on the date of his /her submission of applications. Upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Charaideo, Sonari, PIN-785690, Assam within 10th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





