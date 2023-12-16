Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CARI Guwahati Assam.

Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of one Part Time Pathologist for Clinical Laboratory of the Institute and one Project Assistant (Botany) for National Medicinal Plant Board, Govt. of India funded project on contract basis. The above post will be filled up initially for a period of six months which may be curtailed or extended at the discretion of the competent authority and their engagement will be co-terminus. The engagement of above posts will be purely on contractual basis & no right to claim for continuation or regular appointment.

Name of post : Part Time Pathologist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 3,000/- Per visit (Max 10 visit per month)

Qualification :

MD/DCP in Pathology from MCI recognized University / Institute. Enrolment on the Central Register of MCI or State Register of Medical Council. Experienced candidate will be preferred.

Age: Below 65 years

Name of post : Project Assistant (Botany)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month + applicable increment

Qualification :

B.Sc. (Botany) with 2 years experience or M.Sc. (Botany) from any recognized university.

Age: Up to 30 years as on date of interview

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd December 2023 at 09:30 AM in Conference Hall, CARI, Barsojai, Beltola, Bhetapara, Guwahati-781028, Dist: Kamrup, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with duly filled application form along with self` attested Xerox copy of necessary certificate with original documents and two recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here