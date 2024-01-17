Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BVFCL Assam.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Manager (Company Secretary), and also of Deputy Manager (Company Secretary) and Manager (Company Secretary).

Name of posts :

Assistant Manager (Company Secretary)

Deputy Manager (Company Secretary)

Manager (Company Secretary)

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate with Membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with minimum (05) years for AM(CS), 08 Years for Dy.Mgr. (CS) & 10 Years for Manager (CS) post professional qualification.

Executive experience as Company Secretary in a PSU / large private sector organization with proven in-line knowledge of latest Company Law and corporate governance compliances including

Secretarial standards, good grasp of applicable laws to a company so as to report to BoD periodically.

Essential qualifications as specified must be altogether from UGC recognized University/Deemed University or AICTE/ approved Autonomous lnstitution.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th January 2024 from 3 PM onwards in Administrative Building, BVFCL, Namrup

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 10 AM on 25th January 2024

Application Fees :

For payment of Application Fee of Rs 200/-, the “UR”, “OBC” and “EWS” candidates can opt to pay through internet banking account or credit / debit card only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here