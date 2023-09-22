Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Bongaigaon Judiciary.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge, Bongaigaon, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Peon.

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs.12,000/- to Rs.52,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3,900/- ( Pay Band-1 )

Qualification : Class VIII passed. ( HSSLC passed or above shall be ineligible)

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications application along with self-attested copies of all testimonials and with 3 (three) copies of recent passport size photographs, duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side. The applications must reach the Office of District & Sessions Judge, Bongaigaon, Assam within 4th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



