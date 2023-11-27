Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant in the Centre for Bodo Studies purely on temporary basis. Bodoland University is a state university established under the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly on 28th February 2009. It is one of the growing universities in lower Assam and a lone institution of higher education in the western part of Assam to address the need and concern for all-round development of the region. Bodoland University is committed to the academic development of lower Assam in general and especially the BTAD region. The University provides an opportunity for higher studies to the populace of the region. It also caters to the educational needs of the adjoining states and neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. There are 17 PG Departments and 48 Affiliated Degree Colleges, 4 DIETs and 3 B.Ed. Colleges. Bodoland University runs the Academic Curriculum following the Choice-Based Credit System of UGC. Along with core subjects, Bodoland University also provides Diploma in Bamboo Technology, Post Graduate Diploma in Human Rights & Education (PGDHRE), and several other certificate courses. The Padmashri Modaram Brahma Central library provides knowledge and wisdom with multifaceted facilities. Besides, the University also has Health Centre, Technology Incubation Centre, Intellectual Property Right Cell, Bus service and Hostel Facilities for student and research scholars.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) MPhil / PhD in Bodo

ii) UGC NET / SLET

iii) Efficiency in typing of Devanagari script as well as English Language and Computer Applications

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month consolidated

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th November 2023 in in the Centre for Bodo Studies, Bodoland University

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with biodata, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here