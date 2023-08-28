Applications are invited for various project based positions in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant under the project entitled ‘Role of Bodo Freedom Fighters of Assam during National Movement in India.’

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D./M.Phil./ Post Graduate in History or any other allied discipline with minimum 55% of marks.

Salary : A consolidated amount of Rs.16,000/- (Sixteen Thousand) only per month.

How to apply : Candidates should send his/her Biodata/ CV/ Resume along with all the supporting documents as single pdf file to: sudevbasumatary@gmail.com on or before 10th September 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here









