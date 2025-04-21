Applications are invited for recruitment of 160 vacant posts or career in BIS Guwahati Assam.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 160 vacant posts or career of Consultants for Standardization Activities on contract basis across Guwahati, Assam and other locations. BIS is the National Standard Body of India established under the BIS Act 2016 for the harmonious development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.BIS has been providing traceability and tangibility benefits to the national economy in a number of ways – providing safe reliable quality goods; minimizing health hazards to consumers; promoting exports and imports substitute; control over proliferation of varieties etc. through standardization, certification and testing. BIS has its Headquarters at New Delhi and also its 05 Regional Offices (ROs) are at Kolkata (Eastern), Chennai (Southern), Mumbai (Western), Chandigarh (Northern) and Delhi (Central). Under the Regional Offices are the Branch Offices (BOs) located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Parwanoo, Patna, Pune, Rajkot, Raipur, Durgapur, Jamshedpur and Vishakhapatnam, which offer certification services to the industry and serve as effective link between State Governments, industries, technical institutions, consumer organization etc. of the respective region. Keeping in view, the interest of consumers as well as the industry, BIS is also involved in various activities.

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 160

Eligibility Criteria : As per BIS norms

Remuneration: A consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs. 75,000/- (Rupees Seventy Five Thousand only), fixed for one year. The remuneration is subject altogether to statutory deductions.

Age limit: Maximum 65 years altogether as on last date of receipt of applications.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply On-line altogether through BIS website only i.e. www.bis.gov.in. The candidates must apply ONLINE till 09.05.2025 (last date) through BIS website.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here