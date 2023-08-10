Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Birjhora Mahavidyalaya Assam.

Birjhora Mahavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Chemistry and Zoology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 1

Zoology : 1

Pay Scale : As per UGC Scale of pay

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (available in DHE & College Website) with Bio-Data including contact no. and email ID, address and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1,500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Birjhora Mahavidyalaya,

Bongaigaon, payable at The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd., Bongaigaon Branch. The applications must reach the Principal-in-charge, Birjhora Mahavidyalaya, Bongaigaon-783380, Assam within 24th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here