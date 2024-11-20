Applications are invited for recruitment of 229 vacant positions or career in Bharat Electronics Limited Assam.

Bharat Electronics Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Fixed Tenure Engineer.

Name of post : Fixed Tenure Engineer

No. of posts : 229

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 85

Mechanical : 52

Computer Science : 80

Electrical : 2

Qualification :

BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering (4 years course) from recognised Institute/University/College

in the following Engineering disciplines – Electronics / Mechanical / Computer Science/ Electrical Engineering.

Selection Procedure :

The candidates meeting the qualifying criteria and whose online applications have been accepted will be provisionally shortlisted for the Computer Based Test to be held at Bangalore only

The eligible candidates will be required to appear for Computer Based Test for 85 marks consisting of:

a) General Aptitude : comprises of general mental ability and also aptitude to logical reasoning, analytical, comprehension ability, basic numeracy, data interpretation skills and general knowledge.

b) Technical Aptitude : consists of technical/professional knowledge test with also specific questions from respective discipline.

Only those candidates who meet all the afore mentioned eligibility criteria for the post shall be called for Computer Based Test. However, the candidature of the applicant will be provisional and subject to verification of Certificates/Testimonials submitted by him/her.

How to apply :

Candidates who meet the above requirement may fill in the application form altogether using Online link https://jobapply.in/BEL2024BNGEngineerFTE/Default.aspx

Last date for submission of online applications altogether is 10th December 2024

Online applications that are incomplete and without any prescribed fee, will also be summarily rejected without assigning any reasons and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to GEN/OBC(NCL)/EWS category are altogether required to pay an application fee of Rs. 400+18% GST i.e Rs.472/-.

SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-servicemen candidates are altogether exempted from paying application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here