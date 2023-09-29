Assam Career BEML Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 119 vacant positions in BEML Limited.

BEML Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Diploma Trainees, ITI Trainees and Staff Nurse.

Name of post : Diploma Trainee

No. of posts : 86

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical Engineering : 52

Electrical Engineering : 27

Civil Engineering : 7

Qualification : Three years full time Diploma in relevant branches of engineering with 60% aggregate marks.

Name of post : ITI Trainee

No. of posts : 32

Discipline wise vacancies :

Turner : 16

Machinist : 16

Qualification : 1st Class (60%) in ITI Turner / Machinist Trade with National Apprentice Certificate from recognised institution

Experience : Should have completed apprentice training and have National Apprentice Certificate

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc (Nursing) or SSLC with 3 years Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery from a

recognized Institution (Indian Institution) with 60% aggregate marks.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bemlindia.in/ till 18.00 Hrs on 18.10.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here