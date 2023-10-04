Assam Career BEL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 232 vacant positions in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Assam.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Probationary Engineer, Probationary Officer (HR) and Probationary Accounts Officer.

Name of post : Probationary Engineer

No. of posts : 205

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics and Communication : 124

Mechanical : 63

Computer Science : 18

Qualification : B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in relevant branches of engineering

Name of post : Probationary Officer (HR)

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Two years MBA/MSW/PG Degree / PG Diploma in Human Resources Mgt./Industrial

Relations / Personnel Mgt.

Name of post : Probationary Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : CA / CMA Final

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bel-india.in/ up to 28.10.2023

Application Fees : Candidates belonging to GEN/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000/- + GST, i.e. Rs. 1180/-.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here