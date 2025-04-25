Assam Career BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Clinical Trial Coordinator for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories supported trial “A phase 4, multicenter, non-comparative, open-label, two cohort study evaluating the safety and efficacy of intravenously administered toripalimab in the treatment of Indian patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma” in 2025. Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute was formally taken over by Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India on 27th November 2017 as a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. The Institute is located at Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati, Assam in a plot of land covering an area of 14.2 acres (43 bighas). About 12,000 new and 80,000 old cancer patients visit the Institute every year. It is a 311-bedded Hospital at present. There is a guest house with 60 beds,which also houses the St. Jude’s Centre for children and their attendant. The Institute also has residential campus for the employees. A DBT Centre for Molecular Biology and Cancer Research came into being in February 2010. The Institute has Population and Hospital Based Cancer Registry under National Cancer Registry Programme of Indian Council of Medical Research. It does work in many research projects at present.

Name of post : Clinical Trial Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : Graduation in Science (B. Pharm, Life Sciences, Biotech, Zoology, Botany, etc.)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 29th April 2025. Time : 9:30 AM – 10:30

AM. The venue is in Power Grid Building, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) , Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data highlighting educational qualification, experience, training, etc. (supported by copies of certificates and testimonials) before the Selection Committee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here