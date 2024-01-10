Assam Career BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2024.

Prism Facilities Management Services is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Computer Programmer on contract basis in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2024.

Name of post : Computer Programmer

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

Candidate should be B.E. / B.Tech / M.C.A. / M.Sc. (I.T. / B.C.S.) or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University altogether with at least 55% marks aggregate marks.

Must also have very good practical knowledge of VB / VB.NET, ASP / ASP.NET, Crystal Reports and R.D.B.M.S. with about 1 year of actual programming experience.

Working knowledge of S/400, DB2 is advantageous.

Familiarity with Web Technology / Web Designing / Web Security & hands on knowledge of HTML / DHTML, Java Script, Photo Shop, Flash will be preferred.

Persons having experience in Designing / Developing Hospital Management System will be preferred.

Salary : Rs.25000/- per month and above as per experience.

Age Limit : 30 years as on 19.01.2024, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and mark sheets on or before 19.01.2024 (Friday) up to 4:00 PM.

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).

Outside candidates may submit their application through e-mail to ‘prismfms@gmail.com’.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



