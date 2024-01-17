Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical and paramedical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Pharmacist and ICU Technician altogether on contract basis. The number of vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement.

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

H.S.C. plus 2 years Diploma and 3 months training in Pharmacy along with registration with

the Central or State Pharmacy Council duly allotted Registration No.

Experience of working on computerized system desirable. Candidate should also be prepared to work in shift duties.

Salary : Rs.16,300/- per month and above as per experience.

Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC.

Name of post : ICU Technician

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year / 6 months in ICU / OT from a recognized Institute altogether with one-year experience in related field.

OR,

12th Standard in Science and Diploma in ICU / Anaesthesia Technology from a recognized Board / University with one-year experience in related field

Salary : Rs.19,100/- per month and above as per experience.

Age Limit : 27 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 22-01-2024 (Monday) in the Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016. Reporting Time : 10:00 AM – 10:30 am.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview along with CV and also original / attested copies of all certificates and testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here