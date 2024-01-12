Assam Career BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2024.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Ad-hoc Consultant (Radiation Oncology) in 2024. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) was set up by a voluntary organization called ‘Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Society Trust’. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah (4th September 1893 – 25th September 1956) was a great physician, freedom fighter and philanthropist of Assam

Name of post : Ad-hoc Consultant (Radiation Oncology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MD / DNB (Radiation Oncology / Radiotherapy) or equivalent post graduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years post MD experience in Radiation Oncology in a teaching hospital or cancer centre.

Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after post-graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates’

Adequate experience in Brachytherapy techniques, advanced 3D conformal treatment planning techniques and IMRT are desirable for this position

Salary :

Rs. 120000/- per month for post MD / DNB 3 year experience

Rs. 101000/- to Rs. 106000/- per month for less than 3 years experience after MD / DNB

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to send their resume in advance along with the supporting documents in a single PDF file on bbci_info@yahoo.co.in on or before 16th January 2024 up to 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here