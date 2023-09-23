Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bank of Baroda.
Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Relationship Head.
Name of post : Relationship Head
No. of posts : 2
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Conglomerate Relationship : 1
- Real Estate : 1
Qualification :
Mandatory: Graduation (in any discipline) and MBA/ PGDM with specialization in Finance (Min. 1 year course)
Or
a Chartered Accountant
Preferred: MBA/ PGDM from Tier-1 Institutes/ First attempt CA
Experience : Min. 15 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with at least 8 years exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit managing corporate relationships
Name of post : Vertical Relationship Head
No. of posts : 2
Discipline wise vacancies :
- MNC : 1
- Credit Lite Clients: 1
Qualification :
Mandatory: Graduation (in any discipline) and MBA/ PGDM with specialization in Finance (Min. 1 year course)
Or
a Chartered Accountant
Preferred: MBA/ PGDM from Tier-1 Institutes/ First attempt CA
Experience : Min. 15 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with at least 8 years exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit managing corporate relationship
Age : Min: 36 Years, Max: 52 Years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ up to 5th October 2023
Application Fees :
- Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates
- Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here