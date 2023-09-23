Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Relationship Head.

Name of post : Relationship Head

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Conglomerate Relationship : 1

Real Estate : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduation (in any discipline) and MBA/ PGDM with specialization in Finance (Min. 1 year course)

Or

a Chartered Accountant

Preferred: MBA/ PGDM from Tier-1 Institutes/ First attempt CA

Experience : Min. 15 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with at least 8 years exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit managing corporate relationships

Name of post : Vertical Relationship Head

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

MNC : 1

Credit Lite Clients: 1

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduation (in any discipline) and MBA/ PGDM with specialization in Finance (Min. 1 year course)

Or

a Chartered Accountant

Preferred: MBA/ PGDM from Tier-1 Institutes/ First attempt CA

Experience : Min. 15 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with at least 8 years exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit managing corporate relationship

Age : Min: 36 Years, Max: 52 Years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ up to 5th October 2023

Application Fees :

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here