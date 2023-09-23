Assam Career Bank of Baroda

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Relationship Head.

Name of post : Relationship Head

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • Conglomerate Relationship : 1
  • Real Estate : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduation (in any discipline) and MBA/ PGDM with specialization in Finance (Min. 1 year course)

Or

a Chartered Accountant

Preferred: MBA/ PGDM from Tier-1 Institutes/ First attempt CA

Experience : Min. 15 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with at least 8 years exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit managing corporate relationships

Name of post : Vertical Relationship Head

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • MNC : 1
  • Credit Lite Clients: 1

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduation (in any discipline) and MBA/ PGDM with specialization in Finance (Min. 1 year course)

Or

a Chartered Accountant

Preferred: MBA/ PGDM from Tier-1 Institutes/ First attempt CA

Experience : Min. 15 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with at least 8 years exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit managing corporate relationship

Age : Min: 36 Years, Max: 52 Years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ up to 5th October 2023

Application Fees :

  • Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates
  • Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

