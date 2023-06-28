Assam Career : B.N. College of Agriculture Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in B.N. College of Agriculture Assam.

B.N. College of Agriculture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate and Lab Assistant under the DBT sponsored Advanced Level Biotech Hub

Name of post : Project Associate

Qualification : Post Graduate in Biotechnology/Agricultural Biotechnology/Plant Breeding and Genetics/ Life Sciences preferably with NET

Emoluments : As per DBT/DST AAU norms

Name of post : Lab Assistant

Qualification : Bachelor of Science with Biology/ Agriculture/ Life science preferably with work experience in Biology laboratory.

Emoluments : As per DBT/DST AAU norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview at the office of the Coordiantor, Biotech Hub, B. N. College of Agriculture, A.A.U., Biswanath , Assam – 784176 at 11.00 am on 4th July, 2023

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with application in plain paper along with biodata and all other supporting testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here