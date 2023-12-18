Applications are invited for recruitment of five vacant positions or career in AUIIP Assam.

Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program (AUIIP) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contract Management & Procurement Specialist, Environmental Specialist, Senior Technical Advisor, Chief Accounts Officer and Legal Expert (Part Time) in its Project Management Unit (PMU).

Name of post : Contract Management & Procurement Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Full time B.E./B.Tech in Civil/Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or AICTE affiliated Institution with a professional diploma/degree/certification in Public Procurement.

Or

Full time Master degree in any discipline (Engineering, Public Procurement, Finance, Business

or Commerce) from a recognized University or AICTE affiliated Institution and trained in

procurement norms of the funding agencies like World Bank/Asian Development Bank/National

Development Bank for externally aided project.

Minimum 08 years of experience in procurement and contract management is desired. Candidates

having experience in procurement and contract management in any externally aided project shall be

given preference.

Age limit : 50 years.

Remuneration range: Rs 1.00 lakh to 1.50 lakh per month.

Name of post : Environmental Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Full time Masters/Post Graduate Degree in Environment Engineering/ Environmental Science/ Environmental Planning or any relevant discipline from a recognized University or AICTE affiliated Institution.

Or,

Full time Graduate in Civil Engineering with Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Science or

any relevant discipline is a must from a recognized University or AICTE affiliated Institution.

Minimum 08 years of professional experience as Environmental Expert. Working Experience in

externally aided projects will be given preference.

Age limit : 50 years.

Remuneration range: Rs 0.50 lakh to Rs 1.00 lakh per month.

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Bollywood’s favourite school Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Name of post : Senior Technical Advisor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Full time B.E./B.Tech. Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or AICTE affiliated Institution with atleast 55% or equivalent marks. M.E/M-tech in Civil Engineering or post-graduation/ diploma in Construction Management or post-graduation /diploma in Project Management is preferable.

Minimum 20 years of total experience in Central/State Government/ multi-sector public /engineering project with at least 5 years of experience in project/program management on projects funded by external agencies or other international agencies.

Age limit : 65 years.

Remuneration range: Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 1.90 lakh per month.

Name of post : Chief Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Full time Graduate in Commerce with M.Com/M.B.A Finance from a reputed University with atleast 55% or equivalent marks.

Minimum 15 years of experience in Accounts, budgeting procedures, taxation etc. Experience in

medium/large size projects funded by external agencies shall be given preference.

Age limit : 65 years.

Remuneration range: Rs 0.90 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh per month.

Name of post : Legal Expert (Part Time)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Full time LLB from a recognized University with more than 55% or equivalent marks.

Minimum 10 years of experience in handling Government cases, corporate legal matters and attending court.

Age limit : 50 years.

Remuneration: Rs. 65,000/- per month

Also Read : Drink recipe for period pain relief

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their CVs along with self attested documents of Educational Qualification, Work Experience, proof of birth certificate and colored passport size photograph to the office of the Project Director, AUIIP via email career.auiip@gmail.com, latest by 5:00 P.M. on 05th January, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here