Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Limited (ASTPPCL), Guwahati.

Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Limited (ASTPPCL), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant Manager and Assistant Manager.

Name of post : Junior Assistant Manager Commercial

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-49000/- + G.P. Rs. 6200/-

Essential Qualification :

a. Graduate in Commerce stream from a recognized University.

b. Minimum 1 year Diploma in Computer Application with operational knowledge of office automation.

c. Diploma in Inventory Management.

Experience : Minimum 3 years experience in

a. Store Keeping

b. Book Keeping

From a reputed ware house/ godown.

Age : As per Govt. norms

Name of post : Junior Assistant Manager Establishment

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-49000/- + G.P. Rs. 6200/-

Essential Qualification :

a. Graduate in any discipline.

b. MBA with specialization in Human Resource from reputed University/Institutions.

c. Minimum 1 year Diploma in Computer Application with operational knowledge of office automation.

Experience : Minimum 3 years experience of working in reputed public/private sector organization at entry level Managerial capacity

Age : As per Govt. norms

Name of post : Assistant Manager Commercial

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-49000/- + G.P. Rs. 8000/-

Essential Qualification :

a. Commerce Graduate.

b. Minimum one year Diploma in Computer Application from reputed institution with operational knowledge of office automation.

c. Diploma in Inventory Management.

Experience : Minimum 5 years experience in

a. Store keeping

b. Book keeping

c. Inventory Management from a reputed ware house/ godown

Age : As per Govt. norms

How to apply : Candidates may submit their online application along with Photo, Signature and legible, coloured scanned copies of marksheets/certificates etc. in support of their educational qualifications and experiences by logging onto https://textbookcorporation.assam.gov.in from 11.00 AM of 14-09-2023 to 4.00 PM of 21-09-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here