Assam Career : ASTEC Recruitment 2023

Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four vacant positions on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Project Scientist-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Doctoral degree in Science or Master degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or equivalent

Salary : Rs. 56000/- + 18% HRA

Age Limit : 21-38 years

Name of post : Project Scientist-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Doctoral degree in Science or Master degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or equivalent and five years experience in management of Intellectual Property Rights

Salary : Rs. 67000/- + 18% HRA

Age Limit : 21-38 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class Master degree in Natural or Agricultural Science / M.V.Sc. or Bachelor degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent

Salary : Rs. 31000/- + 18% HRA

Age Limit : 21-38 years

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class Master degree in Natural or Agricultural Science / M.V.Sc. or Bachelor degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent and five years experience in management of Intellectual Property Rights

Salary : Rs. 35000/- + 18% HRA

Age Limit : 21-38 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested supporting documents from HSLC onwards by email to picassamrecruitment@gmail.com on or before 3rd July 2023

