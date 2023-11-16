Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty for a period of 44 days, on purely temporary basis in the Department of Pharmaceutical Science.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Pharmaceutical Science

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Communication Skills in English : 1

Remedial Mathematics : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50, 000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria:

Essential: (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) theTimes Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23-11-2023 at 11:00 am at the office of the Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Science, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with duly filled in prescribed application form and self attested copies of all the supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





