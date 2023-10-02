Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant, Research Associate and Project Associate on contractual basis.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Evaluation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in Assam state: A Mixed Methods study

Qualification :

1. Ph.D./M.Phil./ Post graduate in Statistics/ Economics discipline with minimum 55%

2. Computer/Programming knowledge on Statistical Analysis (SPSS, R , SAS)

3. English- Reading and Writing

4. Good communication skill

Salary : Rs.32,000/- p.m.

Age limit: Maximum 35 years (Completed as on 01.10.2023)

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Designing a secondary resistance based biomarker for detection of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in multi drug resistant bacteria

Qualification : Candidate should hold a Ph.D degree in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Life Science and a good academic record. The candidates with research experience in antimicrobial resistance evidenced from published papers in standard referred journals will be preferred.

Salary : Fellowship will be as per DBT, Govt. of India guidelines

Age limit: The applicants should be below the age of 40 years (45 years in case of women).

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Designing a secondary resistance based biomarker for detection of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in multi drug resistant bacteria

Qualification : Candidate should be M.Sc. in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/Life Science. Candidate having Knowledge of Microbiological, molecular biological techniques in relation to antibiotic resistance and knowledge of Bioinformatics will be preferred.

Salary : Fellowship will be as per DBT, Govt. of India guidelines

Age limit: The applicants should be below the age of 40 years (45 years in case of women).

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 4th October 2023 in Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with their CV, one recent color passport size photograph and self attested copies of all the testimonials along with originals

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2