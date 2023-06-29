Assam Career : Assam State Biodiversity Board Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State Biodiversity Board.

Assam State Biodiversity Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for two vacant contractual positions of Field Assistant for assisting the ongoing work of strengthening of Biodiversity Management Committees (BMC) and updation of selected People’s Biodiversity Registers (PBRs) of Assam.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s degree holder in ecology, wildlife biology, forestry, environmental sciences, zoology, botany, species conservation, conservation science and other related subject. (Those pursuing Master’s Degree need not apply)

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month and travelling allowance, as per applicable government norms.

Age Limit : 21-38 years

How to apply : Candidates can send the hard copy of their application in the prescribed format, along with self attested supporting documents to The Member Secretary, Assam State Biodiversity Board, 2nd Floor, Aranya Bhawan, Panjabari, Guwahati – 781037.

The last date for receiving the applications in the prescribed format along with all supporting documents is 5PM of 18th July, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

