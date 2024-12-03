Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Technical Support-III for ICMR supported project “To study spectrum of Primary Immuno deficiency diseases in North east India and establishment of diagnostic facility for PID” in the Department of Pathology. Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh is one of the premier and oldest medical institutes of the NE region of India. British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand (present day valuation is more than 50 million of rupees to establish his brain child “Berry White Medical School” in 1900 AD. This school heralded the beginning of Allopathic Medical Education by conferring LMP Diploma in old undivided Assam.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.Sc in Life Sciences/ Biotechnology and according to ICMR guidelines with minimum 1 year experience of laboratory (Preferably with experience in Flowcytometry analysis) and knowledge of data entry and basic statistical software use

OR

B.Sc in life sciences/ Biotechnology + 3 year experience in laboratory work (Preferably with experience Flowcytometry analysis) with knowledge of data entry and basic statistical software use

Salary : Rs.28,000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years on the date of walk in interview

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 9th December 2024 from 11:30 AM onwards

The venue is in Pathology Seminar Hall, AMCH, Dibrugarh.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for walking interview along with their CV, necessary qualification, experience certificate and recent three copies of colored passport size photograph. Those who are already working need to produce NOC during interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here