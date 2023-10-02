Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Gas Company Limited.

Assam Gas Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 11 vacant positions for engagement on Regular Basis.

Name of post : General Manager/ Dy. General Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1) Qualified Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

OR

2)Qualified CMA from The Institute of Costs Accountants of India

OR

3) MBA with specialization in Finance

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 21 (twenty-one) years of post qualification

work experience in executive cadre in the field of Finance & Accounts in a PSU/Large Pvt sector

organization with a turnover of atleast Rs.500 crores. Preference will be given to candidates having relevant experience in Oil & Gas sector

Name of post : Chief Manager (Sales & Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1) Graduate in any Discipline

and

2) MBA/PGDBM with specialization in Sales/Marketing

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 18(eighteen) years of work experience in the field of Sales & Marketing. The candidates must have the experience of business development, creating a consumer base and should be proficient in the after sales services.

Name of post : Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager (Instrumentation & Operations)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in Instrumentation Engineering from recognized Institute

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 21 (Twenty one) years work experience in Oil & Gas sector. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in the field of Instrumentation, SCADA in a PSU/reputed Pvt organization.

Name of post : Sr. Manager (Projects & Operations)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in any branch of Engineering from recognized Institute

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 15 (fifteen) years of total post qualification work experience in a PSU/Large Pvt sector organization with a turnover of atleast Rs.500 crores. Preference will be given to candidates having work experience in Oil & Gas sector

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from a reputed Medical College/

University recognized by Medical Council of India

Experience : Candidates must have a valid registration certificate (MCI or State Medical Council) followed by at least 05(five) years of Post qualification experience in a reputed hospital/Govt.

Hospital/Health Centers/Organization, etc.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Public Relation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate degree in Mass Communication/Journalism/ Public Relations of

minimum 2 years duration

Experience : Minimum 05(five) years of post qualification experience in a PSU/Govt. Sector/

reputed Pvt organization

Name of post : CSR Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduation in MSW/Sociology/ Psychology

Experience : Candidate must possess preferably 02(two) years of experience in handling CSR activities

Name of post : Security Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation in any discipline

Experience : Candidate must be a Retired/Ex-Serviceman having atleast 20(twenty) years of work

experience in Central Armed Police Force/ Defence services

Name of post : Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation in any discipline

Experience :

1) Passed HSLC Examination from any Central or State recognized Boards.

AND

2) Must possess 01(one) year ITI passed certificate in Diesel Mechanic Trade from a Govt. recognized ITI only.

How to apply : Candidates may send their filled in application form along with all relevant self-attested (signed with dates) documents addressing to “The Managing Director, Assam Gas Company Limited, Duliajan, Dist-Dibrugarh, Pin-786602” clearly super scribing the Post applied for on or before 16/10/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here