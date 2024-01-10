Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University in 2024.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Staff under the project entitled “Validation and Promotion of Integrated Pest Management in Rice and Horticultural Crops of NEH Region of India” in 2024. Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is altogether to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.

Name of post : Project Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 10+2 pass. Working experience in laboratory and basic computer skills also will be preferred

Emoluments : Rs. 10000/- per month

Age limit: 35 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 18.01.2024 at 11.00 AM in the Department of Entomology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-13

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualification are advised to appear for the interview altogether with biodata and a recent passport sized photograph.

The original and attested copies of certificates must also be shown at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here