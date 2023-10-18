Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of SRF for a project under the DBT-NECAB and Department of Agricultural Biotechnology entitled “A study on transcriptional reprogramming in plastids of pigeon pea induced due to simulated herbivory.”

Name of post : SRF

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D in Bioinformatics or M.Sc. in Bioinformatics with ICAR/ CSIRNET/ GATE/ DBTBET or with 2 years’ experience in Bioinformatics

Emoluments : Rs. 35000/- + 8% HRA per month

Selection Procedure : An online interview for the above position will be held on the 30th of October 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The online interview link will be shared with the candidates a day before the actual interview.

How to apply : The applicants may submit their resumes, attested copies of all testimonials, reprints/ publications/thesis, and passport-size photographs in advance to sumita.acharjee@aau.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

