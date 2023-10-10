Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Staff in AAU funded project on “Development of plant based insecticidal formulation for

management of stored grain pests.”

Name of post : Project Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : 10+2 Candidates having knowledge of computer and insect handling will be preferred

Salary : Rs. 14200/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years (5 years relaxation for ST/SC and 3 years for OBC candidates)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th October 2023 from 3 PM onwards in Department of Entomology, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat-13

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications will have to appear for the interview with biodata, self-attached copies of educational certificate, and a recent passport-size photograph. The original copies of certificates must be shown at the time of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here