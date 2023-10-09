Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for one position of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the BRNS-funded Ad hoc Project entitled “Improvement of glutinous rice of Assam for agronomic and yield parameters through radiation induced mutation breeding.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. (Agri) in Plant Breeding & Genetics/ M.Sc. in Life Sciences/ Agril. Botany with specialization in Plant Breeding/ Genetics/ Plant Breeding & Genetics. GATE / NET/other similar qualifications. Experience of working in laboratory with DNA marker / other related work oriented to crop improvement.

Emoluments :

i) Rs.31,000 + 8 % HRA (for 1st and 2nd year) as JRF

ii) Rs. 35,000/- +8% HRA (for 3rd year) as SRF on redesignation

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on October 27, 2023 (Friday) from 11.00 a.m. onwards in office chamber of the Head, Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

How to apply : Candidates must send an email to nagendra.sarmabarua@aau.ac.in by October 25, 2023, with a complete Curriculum Vitae and all relevant details, such as contact information, pass certificates and mark sheets (from HSLC onwards), previous employment records, a list of publications, and other testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here