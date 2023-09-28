Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.
Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II in the project entitled “Technology commercialization and IPR cell.”
Name of post : Young Professional-II
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : M.Sc. (Agri.) from a recognized University / Institution.
Also Read : Assam CM invites national and international tourists to visit state on World Tourism Day
Desirable:
i. Knowledge in Intellectual Property Rights
ii. Masters Degree in Agri Business Management/MBA
iii. Knowledge in computer application is essential.
Salary : Rs.35,000/- per month.
Also Read : PM Modi enjoys his fascinating day with robots
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd October 2023 from 9:30 AM onwards in Dept. of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat-13
How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualifications may send the application form (Enclosed) to iprcell@aau.ac.in on or before 1st October 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here