Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II in the project entitled “Technology commercialization and IPR cell.”

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. (Agri.) from a recognized University / Institution.

Desirable:

i. Knowledge in Intellectual Property Rights

ii. Masters Degree in Agri Business Management/MBA

iii. Knowledge in computer application is essential.

Salary : Rs.35,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd October 2023 from 9:30 AM onwards in Dept. of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat-13

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualifications may send the application form (Enclosed) to iprcell@aau.ac.in on or before 1st October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here