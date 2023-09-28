Assam Career Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II in the project entitled “Technology commercialization and IPR cell.”

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. (Agri.) from a recognized University / Institution.

Also Read : Assam CM invites national and international tourists to visit state on World Tourism Day

Desirable:

i. Knowledge in Intellectual Property Rights

ii. Masters Degree in Agri Business Management/MBA

iii. Knowledge in computer application is essential.

Salary : Rs.35,000/- per month.

Also Read : PM Modi enjoys his fascinating day with robots

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd October 2023 from 9:30 AM onwards in Dept. of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat-13

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualifications may send the application form (Enclosed) to iprcell@aau.ac.in on or before 1st October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in