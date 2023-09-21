Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Young Professional-II under Department of Agricultural Economics and Farm Management and Department of Aquatic Environment Management respectively.

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

Department of Agricultural Economics and Farm Management : 2

Department of Aquatic Environment Management : 1

Qualification :

Department of Agricultural Economics and Farm Management : M.Sc. (Agri.) in Agricultural Economics

Department of Aquatic Environment Management : MF.Sc. in concerned discipline (NET qualified candidates will be preferred)

Emoluments : Rs. 35000/- per month

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 27th September 2023 and 10th October 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Office Chamber of the Dean, College of Agriculture, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat and Dean Chamber, College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University, Raha respectively

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification may submit application in plain paper along with bio-data with self-attested copies of certificates and other testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here