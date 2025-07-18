Aizawl: The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court has admitted a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association (MTDA) highlighting the deteriorating condition of roads along NH-306 and NH-06 in the state.

The PIL, filed by MTDA through counsel Jordan Rohmingthanga, names the Mizoram government, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and other respondents.

The matter was heard on Wednesday by a two-judge bench comprising Justice Marly Vankung and Justice Kaushik Goswami.

After hearing submissions from the petitioner’s counsel and state government advocate Vanneihsiami, the court stated that it found the matter fit for issuing notice to the respondents.

The PIL draws attention to the poor condition of the Kawnpui-Khamrang-Sairang stretch of NH-306 and NH-06. The petitioner submitted that this route serves as the only major highway facilitating the transportation of essential goods and commodities across Mizoram, making its upkeep critical.

As part of the submissions, Rohmingthanga presented a communication from the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) dated June 24, in response to an earlier complaint by the MTDA regarding the road’s condition.

According to the PWD, responsibility for maintenance and repairs was officially handed over to the NHIDCL on July 3. However, the department continued maintenance until January 2, 2025, based on the minutes of a meeting held with NHIDCL on October 18, 2024.

Furthermore, the PIL cited minutes from a meeting held on May 28, 2024, between the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, confirming that full responsibility for the stretch was transferred to NHIDCL from January 2025.

Despite this handover, the petitioner contends that no significant repair work has been undertaken and the road continues to remain in a dilapidated state.

The court has taken the matter into consideration and has issued notices to the concerned respondents. The case is expected to come up for further hearing in due course.