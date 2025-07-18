Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career in Oil India Limited Duliajan Assam.

Oil India Limited Duliajan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contractual Electrician, Contractual Associate Engineer (Electrical) and Contractual Chemist- Laboratory

Name of post : Contractual Electrician

No. of posts : 8

Essential Qualification :

(i) Passed 10th from a Government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Passed ITI Electrician 02 (Two) years from a government recognized Board/University.

(iii) Must possess Electrical Permit for workmen Part I & II.

Desirable Qualification:

(i) 01-year post qualification work experience.

Or

(ii) 01-year Apprenticeship Training.

Emoluments : Rs. 21,450.00 (Rupees Twenty- One Thousand Four Hundred & Fifty) only per month

based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any

Age Limit : Minimum: 20 years, Maximum: General: 35 years, SC/ST: 40 years, OBC (NCL): 38 years

Name of post : Contractual Associate Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualification :

(i) Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a government recognized Board/

University.

(ii) Electrical Supervisor’s Certificate of Competency (Part I, II, III & IV).

Desirable Qualification: Electrical Supervisor’s Certificate of Competency, Part VIII

Emoluments : Rs. 24,960.00 (Rupees Twenty-Four Thousand Nine Hundred & Sixty) only per month

based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any

Age Limit : Minimum: 20 years, Maximum: General: 35 years, SC/ST: 40 years, OBC (NCL): 38 years

Name of post : Contractual Chemist- Laboratory

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Must have passed Masters Degree in Chemistry of minimum 02 (Two) years duration from a Government of India recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in laboratory activities in Oil & Gas Industry

Emoluments : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 24 years, Upper age limit: 50 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview.

Selection Procedure :

The walk-in-interview schedules for each of the posts are as follows-

1. Contractual Electrician : Date- 5th August 2025, Time of Registration- 7 AM to 9 AM, Venue- Duliajan Club, Oil India Limited, Duliajan

2. Contractual Associate Engineer (Electrical) : Date- 7th August 2025, Time of Registration- 7 AM to 9 AM, Venue- Duliajan Club, Oil India Limited, Duliajan

3. Contractual Chemist-Laboratory : Date- 4th August 2025, Time of Registration- 7 AM to 9 AM, Venue- OIL Human Resources Office, 5th Floor, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam.

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the following document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) in originals while

reporting for the Walk-in-Interview process:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DOB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government

Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification(s)

and Experience Certificate(s).

f) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if

applicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections, if

applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/Service and Release

Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if

applicable. No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is

working in any organization.

g) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization.

h) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as

mentioned above

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here