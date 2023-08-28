Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Highly Skilled Worker in the project entitled ” Green- synthesis and utilization of nanoparticles extracted from black pepper (Piper nigrum) for the management of pulse beetle (Callosobruchus chinensis L.)”

Name of post : Highly Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Agriculture with specialization in Entomology

Emoluments : Rs. 15000/- per month

Age limit: 35 years (5 year relaxation for ST/SC and 3 years for OBC candidate)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd September 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Directorate of Research (Agri), AAU, Jorhat

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification may submit application endorsing the biodata along with the self-attested copies of educational certificates, residence certificates, passport photographs, and other relevant testimonials including research experiences and publications via email to surajit.kalita@aau.ac.in on or before August 31, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here