Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Field Assistant under the project funded by Department of

Science and Technology, Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) entitled “Detection of crop responses to elevated CO2 and temperature, drought, light and submergence stress using close-range hyperspectral, thermal imaging in an advanced physiological tools”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc (Agri) preferably specialization in Crop Physiology

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month (Fixed)

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc (Agri) / Botany from recognized institution

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month (Fixed)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th January 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Office of the ADR, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-13

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification may report at the time of interview and submit application in plain paper enclosing bio-data, photograph and original and copies of relevant testimonials as per date and time.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

