Assam Career ASSAC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 10 vacant technical positions in Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC).

Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Scientists and GIS Assistant on contractual basis under different projects.

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification : 1st class Master Degree in Remote Sensing & Geoinformatics/ Agricultural Science with specialization in Agronomy or Soil Science / Geography with specialization in Remote Sensing & Geoinformatics / Botany with specialization in Taxonomy or Ecology or Forestry with specialization in Silviculture / Zoology with specialization in Fish Biology & Fishery Science or equivalent

Salary : Rs. 30,000 + Employer’s part of CPF contribution per month

Maximum Age : 35 years as on 1st January 2023

Name of post : Project Scientist (IT Specialist)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : MSc / ME / MTech in Remote Sensing / Remote Sensing and GIS / Geoinformatics / Computer Science /Information Technology or equivalent

OR

BE / BTech in Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology / Geoinformatics / Geomatics or equivalent

Salary : Rs. 30,000 + Employer’s part of CPF contribution per month

Maximum Age : 35 years as on 1st January 2023

Name of post : GIS Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Graduate / Diploma in Remote Sensing / Geoinformatics or equivalent

Salary : Rs. 20,000 + Employer’s part of CPF contribution per month

Maximum Age : 35 years as on 1st January 2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th March 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Assam State Space Application Centre, Bigyan Bhawan (3rd floor), G.S. Road, Guwahati-781005, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with standard format of application, original and xerox copies of all documents along with two passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here