Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ASDMA Assam.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant (Disaster Management) for engagement on contract basis.

Name of post : Consultant (Disaster Management)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience :

i) Master’s Degree in any discipline (preferably in Disaster Management, Social Work, Sociology, Geography, Agriculture, Architecture, Engineering, Urban Planning).

ii) Candidates should have minimum post qualification experience of 5 (five) years in the fields

related to Disaster Management.

iii) Candidates having Ph. D Degree in the relevant field are required to have minimum post

qualification experience of 3 (three) years.

iv) Candidates must also have reasonable experience in the field of preparation of Disaster

Management Plans, Guidelines and SOPs related to Disaster Management.

v) Preference will be given to candidates with higher experience or candidates who have experience of working with Central / State Government Departments.

Salary : Rs. 70000/- per month

Age Limit : The maximum age limit will be 65 (sixty-five) years.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 16-12-2023 (Saturday) at 10.00 am at Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan,

Dispur, Guwahati- 781 006, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with prescribed application form along with copies of all Certificates, Mark Sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates, salary slips, etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here