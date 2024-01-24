Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in ASACS Assam.

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Medical Officers, Staff Nurse and Care Coordinator altogether in ART Centres at FAAMCH Barpeta and BP Civil Hospital Nagaon.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS with valid registration from State Medical Council of Assam / NMC

Experience : 6 months of work experience. Post Graduates from Clinical discipline will also be considered. Good working knowledge of computer, MS Office

Salary : Rs. 72000/- per month

Age Limit : Not more than 65 years as on 01/01/2024

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BSc Nursing or GNM. Candidate must be registered in state nursing council

Experience : Computer literate with working knowledge of MS Office, usage of Internet and electronic mail. Engagements with key populations and affected communities at field level

Salary : Rs. 21000/- per month

Age Limit : Not more than 60 years as on 01/01/2024

Name of post : Care Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : PLHIV with 10+2 Pass

Experience : Working knowledge of English and local language

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : Not more than 60 years as on 01/01/2024

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 30th January 2024 and 1st February 2024 from 9.30 AM to 11 AM in ART Centre, FAAMCH, Barpeta and ART Centre, BP Civil Hospital, Nagaon respectively

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with a standard form of application, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents and a recent passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here