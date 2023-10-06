Assam Career Arya Vidyapeeth College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Arya Vidyapeeth College Assam.

Arya Vidyapeeth College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Field Investigator in ICSSR Sponsored Project on “Socio-economic and Environmental Outcomes of Ujjwala Scheme: A study on the amelioration of Deprivation Indicators and its contribution towards reaching the SDGs in Assam”.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 32000/- per month

Educational Qualification : Ph.D / M.Phil /Post Graduate in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Preferred Qualification :

1. Basic Knowledge of computer

2. Knowledge of SPSS and Research data analysis

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Educational Qualification : Post Graduate in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Preferred Qualification : Basic Knowledge of computer

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12.10.2023 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm in Department of History, Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here