Assam Career Army Public School Missamari Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School Missamari.

Army Public School Missamari is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions for Fixed Term Contract and Adhoc appointment.

Name of posts :

  • PGT (English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics Practices(IP) and Physical Education Teacher (PET))
  • TGT (Math, Science, English, Sanskrit, Social Science/S.St, Hindi and Physical Education
    Teacher)
  • Primary Teacher (PRT) and Physical Education Teacher(PRT)
  • Special Educator (PRT)
  • Dance Teacher (PRT)
  • Music Teacher (Instrumental-PRT)
  • Counsellor/ HWT (TGT)
  • IT Supervisor
  • LDC
  • Para-medics
  • Carpenter
  • Watch and Ward Staff
  • Ayah
  • House Keeping Staff
  • Gardener

Pay Scale / Salary: As per AWES rules/ existing rules of APS Missamari

Eligibility Criteria : As per AWES rules/ existing rules of APS Missamari (Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)

Age limit: For fresh candidates below 40 years & for experienced candidates below 57 years (minimum 05 years experience in the appropriate category in last 10 years) as on 01 Apr 2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled in Application forms along with scanned copy of the required documents to the school e-mail address – apsm.recruitment@gmail.com on or before March 15, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

