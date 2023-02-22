Assam Career Army Public School Missamari Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School Missamari.

Army Public School Missamari is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions for Fixed Term Contract and Adhoc appointment.

Name of posts :

PGT (English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics Practices(IP) and Physical Education Teacher (PET))

TGT (Math, Science, English, Sanskrit, Social Science/S.St, Hindi and Physical Education

Teacher)

Teacher) Primary Teacher (PRT) and Physical Education Teacher(PRT)

Special Educator (PRT)

Dance Teacher (PRT)

Music Teacher (Instrumental-PRT)

Counsellor/ HWT (TGT)

IT Supervisor

LDC

Para-medics

Carpenter

Watch and Ward Staff

Ayah

House Keeping Staff

Gardener

Pay Scale / Salary: As per AWES rules/ existing rules of APS Missamari

Eligibility Criteria : As per AWES rules/ existing rules of APS Missamari (Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)

Age limit: For fresh candidates below 40 years & for experienced candidates below 57 years (minimum 05 years experience in the appropriate category in last 10 years) as on 01 Apr 2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled in Application forms along with scanned copy of the required documents to the school e-mail address – apsm.recruitment@gmail.com on or before March 15, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

