Assam Career Army Public School Missamari Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School Missamari.
Army Public School Missamari is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions for Fixed Term Contract and Adhoc appointment.
Name of posts :
- PGT (English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics Practices(IP) and Physical Education Teacher (PET))
- TGT (Math, Science, English, Sanskrit, Social Science/S.St, Hindi and Physical Education
Teacher)
- Primary Teacher (PRT) and Physical Education Teacher(PRT)
- Special Educator (PRT)
- Dance Teacher (PRT)
- Music Teacher (Instrumental-PRT)
- Counsellor/ HWT (TGT)
- IT Supervisor
- LDC
- Para-medics
- Carpenter
- Watch and Ward Staff
- Ayah
- House Keeping Staff
- Gardener
Pay Scale / Salary: As per AWES rules/ existing rules of APS Missamari
Eligibility Criteria : As per AWES rules/ existing rules of APS Missamari (Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)
Age limit: For fresh candidates below 40 years & for experienced candidates below 57 years (minimum 05 years experience in the appropriate category in last 10 years) as on 01 Apr 2023
How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled in Application forms along with scanned copy of the required documents to the school e-mail address – apsm.recruitment@gmail.com on or before March 15, 2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
