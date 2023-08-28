Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School, Jorhat, Assam.

Army Public School, Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of adhoc/contractual Teaching staff.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)-Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Post Graduate in the subject and B.Ed (min 50%marks in each)

(b) Experienced candidates shall be preferred.

Pay :

Adhoc: Rs. 31360/- per month

Contr : Rs. 31584/- per month

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- Information Technology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) BCA/B.Tech/B.Sc in computer science/B.Sc with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer

Science. A level course from DOEACC, Min of info & communication & Technology, GOI

(b) B.Ed (min 50% marks in each)

(c) Experienced candidates shall be preferred.

Pay :

Adhoc: Rs. 29680/- per month

Contr : Rs. 31136/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to the Principal, Army Public School, Jorhat, Charaibahi Military Station, P.O.-Charaibahi, Dist – Jorhat (Assam), PIN – 785616.

Last date for submission of application is 05 September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here