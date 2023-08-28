Assam Career Army Public School Jorhat

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School, Jorhat, Assam.

Army Public School, Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of adhoc/contractual Teaching staff.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)-Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Post Graduate in the subject and B.Ed (min 50%marks in each)

(b) Experienced candidates shall be preferred.

Pay :

  • Adhoc: Rs. 31360/- per month
  • Contr : Rs. 31584/- per month

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- Information Technology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) BCA/B.Tech/B.Sc in computer science/B.Sc with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer
Science. A level course from DOEACC, Min of info & communication & Technology, GOI

(b) B.Ed (min 50% marks in each)

(c) Experienced candidates shall be preferred.

Pay :

  • Adhoc: Rs. 29680/- per month
  • Contr : Rs. 31136/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to the Principal, Army Public School, Jorhat, Charaibahi Military Station, P.O.-Charaibahi, Dist – Jorhat (Assam), PIN – 785616.

Last date for submission of application is 05 September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

