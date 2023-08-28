Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School, Jorhat, Assam.
Army Public School, Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of adhoc/contractual Teaching staff.
Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)-Physical Education
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
(a) Post Graduate in the subject and B.Ed (min 50%marks in each)
(b) Experienced candidates shall be preferred.
Pay :
- Adhoc: Rs. 31360/- per month
- Contr : Rs. 31584/- per month
Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- Information Technology
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
(a) BCA/B.Tech/B.Sc in computer science/B.Sc with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer
Science. A level course from DOEACC, Min of info & communication & Technology, GOI
(b) B.Ed (min 50% marks in each)
(c) Experienced candidates shall be preferred.
Pay :
- Adhoc: Rs. 29680/- per month
- Contr : Rs. 31136/- per month
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to the Principal, Army Public School, Jorhat, Charaibahi Military Station, P.O.-Charaibahi, Dist – Jorhat (Assam), PIN – 785616.
Last date for submission of application is 05 September 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here