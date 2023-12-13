Applications are invited for recruitment of 26 vacant positions or career in ARIAS Society Assam.

Assam Rural Infrastructure & Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 26 vacant positions or career on purely temporary contractual basis.

Name of post : Millets Extension Executives (MEE)

No. of posts : 9

Educational Qualification:

The MEE should hold a Masters degree in Agriculture from any recognized University/ Institution.

Those having Agricultural Extension as Specialization at Masters level will be given Preference.

Working Experience:

At least 2 (two) years of professional experience in agricultural extension activities, after having

completed the required educational qualification (Masters).

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 1st Dec, 2023

Name of post : Millets Marketing Executives (MEE)

No. of posts : 10

Educational Qualification:

The MME should hold a Masters/ PG Diploma (minimum two years duration) in Agribusiness, Agricultural Marketing, Agricultural Economics or a closely related field.

Working Experience:

At least 2 (two) years of professional experience in agricultural marketing activities, after having completed the required educational qualification (Masters/ PG Diploma of 2 yrs).

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 1st Dec, 2023

Name of post : District Enterprise Development Coordinator (DEDC)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA/PGDBM) with specialization in agribusiness/entrepreneurship/rural management/marketing/ finance.

Working Experience:

With five (5) years of demonstrated experience in promoting entrepreneurship, working in incubation program for handholding of enterprises or small business development programs

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 1st Dec, 2023

Name of post : District Enterprise Development Executive (DEDE)

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification:

Any graduates preferable B.Sc in Agriculture or allied sectors/ B.E. or B.Tech in Agriculture/ food technology/ BBA with at least 3 years’ experience in agribusiness, food processing sector

Working Experience:

Experience in entrepreneurship and enterprise development, counseling for enterprises, conducting training & capacity building programmes and facilitating access to finance and business development, marketing of agri / food products will be and added advantage

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st Dec, 2023

Name of post : Management Information System (MIS) Executive

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification:

Any graduates preferable B.Sc in Agriculture or allied sectors/ B.E. or B.Tech in Agriculture/ food technology/ BBA with at least 3 years’ experience in agribusiness, food processing sector

Working Experience:

The MIS Executive must possess at least a B. Sc. (IT or Comp. Sc.)/B. Tech. (Computer Science)/Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)/ three years Diploma in Computer Science or a

closely related field.

Working Experience:

The MIS Executive should have at least 4 years professional experience (in case the Bachelors degree/diploma is of three years duration) or 3 years experience (in case the Bachelors degree/ diploma is of 4 years duration) in the field of MIS in any public/ private sector organization

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st Dec, 2023

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interviews will be held from 3rd January 2024 to 9th January 2024 in ARIAS Society, Agriculture Complex, Khanapara, G.S. Road, Guwahati-781022. Reporting time is from 9:30 AM to 11 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may Walk-In for interview accordingly along with the prescribed application form and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here