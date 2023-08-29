Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Procurement Management Executive, Procurement Management Specialist and District Horticulture Coordinator.

Name of post : Procurement Management Executive

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Graduate/Post Graduate from any Govt. recognized University in any subject.

Experience: At least three (3) years of experience in supporting procurement related functions in any project aided or financed by World Bank/ADB or similular multilateral/ bilateral institutions or state/national level projects under the Govt. of India; or experience in supporting the procurement section in a large Public/ Private sector Organization. Knowledge and understanding of the Procurement guidelines & procedures of the World Bank/ADB/Govt. of India or similar institutions will be advantage.

Age: Candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 1st August, 2023.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for the above post will be held on 7th September from 9:30 AM to 11 AM in Office of the Directorate of Sericulture, Bodoland Territorial Council, Bahalpur, Kokrajhar Road, Adabari, Assam, PIN-783376.

Name of post : Procurement Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Master degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years duration) in any discipline from any Govt. recognized university/institution and trained in procurement norms of the World Bank. Candidates having Professional Diploma in Public Procurement (PDPP) or Certificate Program in Public Procurement (CPPP) from the World Bank will be preferred. (In case of graduates, the experience in the management of procurements of World Bank aided projects shall be over 15 years)

Experience: The PMS must have at least 11 years experience in Procurement Management function in a leadership/ managerial capacity in any public/private sector agency responsible for managing World Bank/externally aided projects. Candidates having hands-on experience in e-procurement system of the Government may be preferred.

Age: Candidate should not be more than 50 years as on 1st August, 2023.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for the above post will be held on 8th September from 9:30 AM to 11 AM in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services Society, Agriculture Campus, G. S. Road, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam, PIN- 781022.

Name of post : District Horticulture Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture /Horticulture from any recognized university /Institution.

Experience: At least three (3) years of professional experience in Horticulture related activities/ Agriculture extension or related activities in any public/ private sector organization.

Age: Candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 1st August, 2023.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for the above post will be held on 11th September from 9:30 AM to 11 AM in Office of the District Agriculture Officer, Club Road, Cachar, Near Deputy Commissioner Office, Silchar, Assam, PIN-788001.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with the prescribed application form and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







