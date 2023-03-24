Assam Career : APSC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 29 vacant administrative positions under Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics under Transformation and Development Department, Government of Assam and Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department.

Name of post : Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics under Transformation and Development Department, Government of Assam

No. of posts : 4

Scale of Pay : Rs. 22, 000/- to 97 ,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 9700/-

Educational Qualification : At least second class Master Degree in Economics, Statistics or Mathematics from a recognized University or its equivalent

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age

as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules

Also Read : Assam : Top 5 insta-worthy or Instgrammable cafes of Guwahati

Name of post : Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department

No. of posts : 25

Scale of Pay : Rs. 22, 000/- to 97 ,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 9400/-

Educational Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized University with either Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Business Administration, Business Management, Geography or Commerce as one of the subjects. Preference shall be given to Honours Graduates.

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age

as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules

Also Read : Chaitra Navratri 2023 : 9 powerful baby boy names inspired by Maa Durga or Goddess Durga

How to apply :

For the post of Inspector of Statistics, candidates can apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in from 30th March 2023 to 29th April 2023

For the post of Research Assistant, candidates can apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in from 29th March 2023 to 28th April 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2