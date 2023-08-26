Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Conservation Officer (Grade II) under the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under

Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Cultural Department.

Name of post : Conservation Officer (Grade II) under the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under

Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Cultural Department

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 22000/- to 97000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 9400/- (PB-3)

Qualification : The candidate must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by Govt.

Desirable Qualification : Experience in archaeological preservation works in a Government recognized institution

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable-

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates i.e. up to 43 years

(ii) By 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates i.e. up to 41 years

(iii) For Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) by 10 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 6th September 2023 to 5th October 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC /MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 7th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here