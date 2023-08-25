Applications are invited for nine vacant positions under Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant positions in different departments under Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Director of Economics & Statistics under Transformation and Development Department, Government of Assam

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 16900/- per month

Qualification :

(a) At least 2nd Class Master Degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Economics from a Recognized University or its equivalent.

Or

Degree of a Recognized University with Mathematics, Statistics, Economics as a Subject and a Diploma Recognized by Govt. obtained after at least 2 (two) years Post Graduate Training in Statistics.

(b) Not less than 10 (ten) years experience in Statistical Works/ Investigation/Research in a Govt. Deptt. Or Commercial concern of repute or in conducting and guiding Research in Statistics in a University or Institute of Training & Research as evidenced by published work. Administrative experience for not less than 5 years in a responsible capacity

Age : The candidates should not be less than 35 years of age and not more than 45 years of age as on 01/01/2023

Name of post : Assistant Director in the Directorate of Town & Country Planning, Assam under

Department of Housing & Urban Affairs

No. of posts : 8

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Planning from a recognized University/ Institution (affiliated to UGC/ AICTE/ ITPI) with specialization in Urban Planning or Regional Planning or Urban and Regional Planning or Town Planning or City Planning or Town and Country Planning or Town and Regional Planning or Transportation Planning or Housing or Infrastructure Planning or Environmental Planning

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023.

How to apply : For the post of Assistant Director in the Directorate of Town & Country Planning, candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/ from 4th September 2023 to 2nd October 2023

For the post of Director of Economics & Statistics under Transformation and Development

Department, candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/ from 1st September 2023 to 30th September 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2