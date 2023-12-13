Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in APSC Assam.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Inspector of Schools / District Elementary Education Officers / Deputy Director under Assam Education Service.
Name of post : Inspector of Schools / District Elementary Education Officers / Deputy Director
No. of posts : 12
Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 14500/-
Qualification :
Second Class Master’s Degree having uniformly brilliant career with BT / BEd degree with-
a) Possessing teaching experience in schools and colleges for 10 years
b) Administrative experience for 10 years of which 5 years must be teaching
Age :
The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable-
i) By 5 years for SC / ST candidates i.e. up to 43 years
ii) By 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates i.e. up to 41 years
iii) By 10 years for PwD candidates
The age will be calculated on the basis of Class X or Class XII admit card / pass certificate / marksheets
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website apscrecruitment.in from 15th December 2023 up to 14th January 2024
Application Fees :
- General : Rs. 297.20
- SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20
- BPL : Rs. 47.20
- PwBD : Rs. 47.20
Last date for payment of application fees is 16th January 2024
Fees should be paid online.
Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here