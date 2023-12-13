Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Inspector of Schools / District Elementary Education Officers / Deputy Director under Assam Education Service.

Name of post : Inspector of Schools / District Elementary Education Officers / Deputy Director

No. of posts : 12

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 14500/-

Qualification :

Second Class Master’s Degree having uniformly brilliant career with BT / BEd degree with-

a) Possessing teaching experience in schools and colleges for 10 years

b) Administrative experience for 10 years of which 5 years must be teaching

Also Read : 10 best things you can do on winter vacation with your kids

Age :

The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable-

i) By 5 years for SC / ST candidates i.e. up to 43 years

ii) By 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates i.e. up to 41 years

iii) By 10 years for PwD candidates

The age will be calculated on the basis of Class X or Class XII admit card / pass certificate / marksheets

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website apscrecruitment.in from 15th December 2023 up to 14th January 2024

Also Read : Healthy soup recipes for the winter season

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 16th January 2024

Fees should be paid online.

Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here